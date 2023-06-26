Aston Martin to Create Ultra-Luxury High-Performance Electric Vehicles

Aston Martin has hit the accelerator on its ambition to create the world’s most thrilling and highly desirable electric performance cars, with the formation of a landmark new supply agreement with world-leading electric vehicle technologies company, Lucid Group, which will help propel Aston Martin’s high-performance electrification strategy and its long-term growth.

The proposed agreement announced this morning to the London Stock Exchange would see Lucid, a world-leader in the design and manufacture of advanced electric powertrains and battery systems, supply Aston Martin with industry-leading electric vehicle technologies. Access to Lucid’s current and future powertrain and battery technology will be at the centre of Aston Martin’s all-new in-house Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) platform.

Aston Martin’s electrification programme forms a pillar of the ultra-luxury brand’s wider Racing. Green. sustainability strategy and will see an investment of over £2 billion in advanced technologies over the next five years, with investment phasing from ICE to BEV technology.

Also, Mercedes-Benz AG will continue to provide Aston Martin access to a range of world-class technologies, including powertrain and electric/electronic architectures for current and future generation Aston Martin vehicles, including internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles.

