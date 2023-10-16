Aston Martin DB12 World’s First Super Tourer Launched in India

Aston Martin DB12 has been launched in India. The world's first super tourer has been introduced in the country at Rs 4.59 crore (ex-showroom). Combining a scintillating driving experience with exceptional refinement, state-of-the-art technology and indulgent luxury, the DB12 demands a new definition as the world’s first Super Tourer.

The first of Aston Martin’s highly anticipated next generation of sportscars, DB12 represents the zenith of 75 years of Aston Martin’s DB bloodline. Years in product development, this model resolutely positions Aston Martin as a modern ultra-luxury, high performance brand, with timeless design combined with the latest technology, indulgent craftsmanship and the most thrilling driving experience.

Billed as the world’s first Super Tourer, DB12 elevates itself beyond the current GT automotive segment, creating a new category of one. Class-leading performance justifies the redefinition, including a 202mph top speed, a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and an exception 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine – expertly tuned by Aston Martin engineers.

Blessed with exceptional performance and handling to satisfy and reward the most demanding drivers, its meticulously honed chassis is perfectly matched to a class-leading 680PS/800NM V8 Twin-Turbo powertrain. Power is fed through an 8-speed automatic transmission and for the first time on an Aston Martin DB model, Electronic Rear Differential. The result is an energised Aston Martin that shines with authenticity, capability, and a passion to deliver a driving experience that’s second to none.

Meanwhile, progression is also reflected in DB12’s styling, with an all-new front-end treatment, wider stance and more muscular surfaces. Its completely redesigned interior has clean lines emphasising the sense of space and providing a contemporary backdrop for the first application of Aston Martin’s bespoke, state-of-the-art infotainment system – designed and developed in-house.