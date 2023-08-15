Aston Martin DB12 Volante: The Ultimate Open-Top Super Tourer

Aston Martin is proud to introduce the new DB12 Volante. Companion to the recently introduced DB12 Coupe – the first in the marques next generation of sports cars, this open-top model combines spectacular Super Tourer performance and handling with the irresistible sensory thrills of roof-down driving.

A class-defining car of unmatched elegance and sporting character, DB12 Volante is the latest addition to Aston Martin’s illustrious tradition of high-performance convertibles. Timeless qualities of style and craftsmanship have been revitalised by advanced technologies and state-of-the-art engineering, while the driving experience has been honed to its keenest possible edge.

Developed in parallel with its Coupe stablemate, DB12 Volante boasts the same game-changing design, engineering and technology advances made by this latest evolution of Aston Martin’s most distinguished nameplate. With class-leading power and performance and purebred sports car dynamics, it is a transformative evolution. One that unashamedly positions the DB12 Volante as a true driver’s car first and foremost.

The Volante’s performance credentials speak for themselves. Best-in-class potency from its 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine endows DB12 Volante with formidable performance and a fabulous soundtrack. Tuned by Aston Martin engineers to deliver class-leading 680PS/671bhp at 6000rpm and 800Nm/590lb ft between 2750-6000rpm, this exceptional hand-built engine features modified cam profiles, optimised compression ratios, larger turbos, and increased cooling to achieve an increase in output of 34% compared with the DB11. Accelerating from 0-60mph in 3.6 or 0-62mph in 3.7sec and powering on to a top speed of 202mph, the DB12 Volante’s performance is truly breathtaking.

Power is fed through a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission, which like the DB12 Coupe, features a range of shift strategies complimenting each of the dynamic driving modes. The Volante also uses the same shortened Final Drive Ratio to maximise in-gear punch and Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff) for the perfect mix of agility when you want it and stability when you need it. With four-stage ESC and a choice of five pre-defined dynamic modes, the DB12 Volante allows the driver to precisely tailor its behaviour.

Other highlights include new generation intelligent adaptive dampers, which have a 500% increase in bandwidth of force distribution compared to previous generation hardware, giving the DB12 Volante a range of dynamic capability and character far in excess of class rivals. Indeed, the main difference between DB12 Coupe and Volante are detail revisions to rear spring rate and a dedicated damper tune.

Production of DB12 Volante is due to commence in Q3 of 2023, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q4 2023.

