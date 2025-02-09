Aston Martin Confirms First EV Before 2030

Aston Martin is gearing up for an electrified future, with its first fully electric vehicle (EV) set to debut before the decade ends. CEO Adrian Hallmark confirmed the brand’s strategy, emphasizing a strong push for hybrid models before transitioning to full electrification.

Hallmark acknowledged that the shift to EVs isn’t as straightforward as previously thought but reaffirmed Aston Martin’s commitment to carbon neutrality. The company plans to roll out multiple hybrid variants through 2035 while preparing for its first pure-electric offering.

US-based EV specialist Lucid will play a key role in this transformation, supplying Aston Martin with advanced electric motors, battery management systems, and inverters for its future models.

