Ashok Leyland Launches Tipper Trucks With 250 HP H6 Engine

Ashok Leyland has introduced the AVTR 4825 Tipper truck in India. It is powered by the H-series engine with 6 cylinders making 250 HP.

AVTR is the India’s first modular truck platform offering the entire range from 19T to 55T GVW trucks, and has been received exceedingly well by the customers.

The versatile Ashok Leyland AVTR 4825 Tipper trucks has a slew of cabin and Tipper load body options from which the customer can choose to suit their exact operations. It is powered by the 250hp H-series 4V 6-cylinder engine with i-Gen6 technology which enhances the engine performance and durability while ensuring overall lower cost of ownership when compared to competition.

The excellent drivability, ride comfort, reliability and faster turnaround time on rough terrains ensures more loads at faster speed on continuous long hauls. This leads to higher productivity, better operating economy and fleet optimization.

AVTR 4825 H6 4V Tippers are factory fitted with the 29 cu. m. Box Body. 18 cu. m and 23 cu. m variants are also available along with an option of U-shaped body. It is suitable for surface transportation of coal, as well as for infrastructure and road construction projects.