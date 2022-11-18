Ashok Leyland Delivers 150 Vehicles to Tanzanian Police Force

Ashok Leyland delivered 150 trucks and buses to the Tanzania Police Force. The vehicles were handed over by H.E. Binaya S. Pradhan, Indian High Commissioner, Tanzania and Mr. Amandeep Singh, President, Ashok Leyland to the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Police Head Quarters, Dar Es Salaam.

On behalf of the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Home Affairs– Jumanne Abdallah Sagini, received the vehicles in the presence of other delegates present from the police force.

The supplies are a part of the contract signed between Ashok Leyland and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tanzania, and financed through a long-term soft loan extended by the Export Import Bank of India, Government of India. The vehicles delivered included Police Staff Buses, 4X4 Police Troop Carriers, Ambulances, Recovery trucks and other logistic vehicles for Police support services.

The Tanzania Police Force currently has a fleet of 625 Ashok Leyland vehicles and further vehicles are planned for delivery in the coming months. This is expected to boost the overall efficiency of the Police Force thereby ensuring safety and security of the public all over the country.