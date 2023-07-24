Ashok Leyland Celebration its 75th Anniversary, Started Nationwide Drive

Ashok Leyland commenced the 'Dream Drive' from Bengaluru as part of its momentous 75th-year anniversary celebrations. The drive is an expedition to various cities and dealerships across India, culminating at the company's manufacturing plants across the nation. 10 vehicles will be traversing the length and breadth of the country on five different routes.

Starting from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Leh, Kolkata, and Dibrugarh, the drive will travel through key locations around the country. The Bengaluru to Ennore drive was flagged off and the other four 'Dream Drives' - Mumbai to Alwar, Leh to Pantnagar, Kolkata to Hosur, and Dibrugarh to Bhandara will follow in quick succession. The drive aims to celebrate the company's enduring relationship with the nation in many dimensions.

Along the way, Ashok Leyland will engage with its extensive network of dealerships, a direct connection with its valued customers and gather insights from the years of experience of the Commercial Vehicle ecosystem.