Ariya NISMO: NISMO's Electric Comeback in Europe

NISMO is back in Europe with the all-electric Ariya NISMO, celebrating its 40th anniversary. European customers can soon experience this sleek, sporty EV, Nissan's first fully electric NISMO model in the market.

The Ariya NISMO combines dynamic agility with bold design, enhancing the performance of the 87KWh Ariya e-4ORCE. Its aerodynamic, Japanese-inspired crossover design reduces drag and increases downforce at high speeds.

Key features include NISMO tuning for powerful yet smooth acceleration, high grip tires, and a refined e-4ORCE system for optimal power distribution. With superior handling, cornering, and precision braking, the Ariya NISMO delivers motorsport-level performance in all weather conditions.