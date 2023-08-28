All-New Toyota Rumion 7-Seater SUV Bookings Open, Prices Revealed

Toyota has officially announced the start of bookings and the prices of its latest offering - the All New Toyota Rumion which was launched earlier in the month of August 2023, generating much excitement amongst customers. Available in six grades, this extraordinary new compact B-MPV is expected to set new standards with its unmatched space and comfort, excellent fuel efficiency, stylish and premium exterior design.

The Toyota Rumion will be available at attractive ex-showroom prices from Rs. 10,29,000 to Rs. 13,68,000 with deliveries expected to commence from 8th of September onwards. Customers can now book the car by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 at their nearest dealer outlet as well as online.

The Toyota Rumion is powered by the 1.5-litre K series petrol engine, featuring the Neo Drive (ISG) technology and E-CNG technology, ensuring responsive performance and remarkable fuel efficiency of 20.51 km/l for the Petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg for the CNG variant. Available in 5-speed Manual Transmission and a smooth 6-speed Automatic Transmission, the new offering boasts of advanced technology including a 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Equipped with Toyota i-Connect, it offers remote control of climate, lock/unlock, hazard lights and many more connected features.

The All New Toyota Rumion also prioritizes safety for its owners with advanced safety features like dual front and front seat side airbags, ABS with EBD, Engine immobilizer, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and more.

Furthermore, this new B-MPV brings in a stylish and premium exterior design for a tough appearance with robust characteristics like Toyota MPV signature front grille, Front Bumper with chrome finish, LED tail lamps with back door chrome garnish and machined two tone alloy wheels that exude style and sophistication. The luxurious interior offers premium dual-tone with wooden finish dashboard and door trims, premium dual-tone interiors, and a range of convenient amenities.