All-New Toyota Crown Unveiled, Japan Launch Soon

All-new Toyota Crown has been unveiled. The latest sedan from the Japanese brand will be launched in its home country on Nov 13.

The Crown Sedan is the first Toyota vehicle equipped with a newly developed 2.5-liter multi-stage hybrid system. The engine and two motors, combined with stepped gears, achieve a driving torque that supports acceleration from all speed ranges. In this system, maximum engine output is available from around 43 kilometers per hour compared to 140 kilometers per hour with existing systems.

Engine revs stay low at high speeds, enabling quiet operation with low fuel consumption. While downsizing engine displacement, both powerful dynamic performance and fuel efficiency are achieved.

In keeping with designer intent to avoid an orthodox sedan, a new value was put forward with the creation of a sedan representing the “new formal.” Taking advantage of a rear-wheel drive platform, flowing proportions along the horizontal contribute to an elegant, flowing appearance not seen in earlier sedans.

Island architecture is emphasized with a large wood-grain panel extending in a continuous line from the instrument panel to the doors on either side and a console that appears to rise out of the panel. A composed yet spacious interior space is the result.