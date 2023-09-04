All-New Scenic E-Tech Electric: Renault's New Generation of EVs

Megane opened the way and now it’s Scenic’s turn to reinvent itself and take over as the spearhead for Renault’s new generation of electric vehicles. The All-new Scenic E-Tech electric is designed around families and their need to travel freely and safely. And it blends seamlessly into the Renaulution strategic plan: it is electric, up-to-the-minute, brimming with useful and intuitive technology, and designed more sustainably.

It is the first production car to encapsulate Renault Group’s aim to become a next-generation automobile manufacturer championing fair transition. It embodies the Group’s new sustainability strategy and the three pillars that strategy stands on: the environment, safety and inclusion.

Scenic’s 27 years of evolution

Renault has been writing the Scenic story for 27 years. It was born in 1996 (five years after the eponymous concept car was unveiled in 1991) and revolutionised the market by becoming the first compact MPV in European automotive history. Its name is short for Safety Concept Embodied in a New Innovative Car. Families, their travel habits, their eagerness to curb their impact on the environment and their aspirations regarding safety have evolved over the years, and Scenic has changed in step with them – and sometimes a step ahead of them.

Today it features an all-electric powertrain and is recasting C-segment cars for families, beckoning them to travel while keeping its pioneering and family-friendly DNA. Scenic was always designed to be a household’s main car, for long journeys at weekends and on holidays. It still is, with its 620-km-plus WLTP range. It is the first more sustainably designed electric vehicle, and cares about its passengers’ well-being and the world around it. It is tomorrow’s family car here today.

The par-excellence family vehicle

It is built on the CMF-EV platform developed by the Alliance, and its design is bold: its footprint is small relative to the category, but its roominess is record-breaking. It has a compact battery (supplying up to 87 kWh), which frees up even more space inside the car to make the most of its ideal proportions.

The motor delivers up to 160 kW (equivalent to 220 hp) so the car is agile, lively and right for every drive. Inside, it is comfortable for all its passengers. Its flat roof and 2.78-metre-long wheelbase make it spacious. So, there is plenty of room for passengers (including a 278 mm knee radius at the back) and for luggage (in its 545-litre boot). The trailblazing Solarbay opacifying glass roof and Ingenious armrest complete the full range of comfort-enhancing amenities.

The OpenR Link multimedia system comes with more than 50 apps so you can plan your journey effortlessly and enjoy it with everyone travelling with you. Its signature sound sequence is in a class by itself – the result of an extraordinary team endeavour with composer Jean-Michel Jarre.

And the All-new Scenic E-Tech electric will be the first electric vehicle in Renault’s line-up to include the Esprit Alpine trim, which adds an exhilarating sporty edge. It is made at the plant in Douai (ElectriCity), as it has been since the beginning, and will reach the market at the beginning of 2024.

The first more sustainably designed family car

Building a next-generation automotive company in particular involves taking a new look at cars and how we use them, to make trailblazing, more responsible and safer mobility available to as many people as possible. It also means shrinking vehicles’ environmental footprints throughout their life cycle – during design and production, on the road and at the end of their life, i.e. from cradle to grave.

This fifth Renault Scenic generation is ushering in a new vision of mobility. Smarter consumption and more responsible production are becoming the norm. And, through its Purpose and Renaulution strategic plan, Renault Group is becoming a next-generation, tech-centred company geared for creating economic value as much as environmental and social value and aiming for carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

A decarbonisation pioneer, Renault unveiled its Scenic Vision concept car – showcasing the brand’s goal to create more sustainable, visionary vehicles – at the 2022 ChangeNOW Summit. And this vision is starting to materialise today with the first more sustainably designed all-electric family vehicle, The All-new Scenic E-Tech electric.

This all-electric family vehicle is more inventive, more generous and more right for its time than ever. It is taking sustainable development and safety to new heights. The The All-new Scenic E-Tech electric is assembled in France, at the ElectriCity plant in Douai, and is blazing a new trail towards greener, safer and more avantgarde mobility.

Its motor is also made in France, at the Megafactory in Cléon. Up to 24% of the vehicle’s materials are recycled and 90% of its mass – including the battery – is recyclable, under the terms of Directive 2005/64/EC, in industrial facilities. So the journey to new, safer and more responsible mobility has started!