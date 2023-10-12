All-New Renault Kardian Interior Teased Ahead of Official Car Reveal

Renault has released another teaser for the All-new Kardian, the urban SUV marking the start of its new product offensive outside Europe.

Taken inside the vehicle, the photo reveals a cabin with a clear focus on quality and technology, illustrated by the presence of an eight-inch multimedia screen.

It also shows a high console, a steering wheel with the Nouvel’R logo, as well as an ambient lighting strip running along one of the front door panels to enhance driver and passenger well-being. The MULTI-SENSE system allows the driver to choose between different ambient lightings and driving modes to match their mood.

Another technological asset is that All-new Renault Kardian is equipped with an “e-shifter”, which enables gear shifting with a simple push.

During the unveil of the All-new Kardian to the world, Renault will present its international game plan 2027, as well as a new concept car, at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 25 October 2023.