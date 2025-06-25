All-New Nissan Patrol NISMO Debuts with 495 HP and Track-Tuned Thrills

Nissan has unveiled the all-new Patrol NISMO, a high-performance version of its iconic full-size SUV, tailored specifically for the Middle East market. Combining motorsport DNA with SUV strength, this latest iteration is engineered to deliver adrenaline-packed driving with unmistakable NISMO styling.

Performance Meets Precision

Under the hood, the Patrol NISMO packs a region-exclusive 3.5L twin-turbo V6 (VR35DDTT) pushing out 495 hp and 700 Nm of torque in Sport Mode — the most powerful version of this engine globally. Built at Nissan’s Iwaki Plant in Japan, each engine gets a red NISMO cover and commemorative plate. Power is sent through a recalibrated 9-speed automatic transmission, with paddle shifters offering crisp gear control.

Enhancing the driving dynamics is a NISMO-tuned suspension with adaptive E-Dampers, delivering improved high-speed stability and confident cornering. The electronic power steering is calibrated for precise feedback, and a revised exhaust system with Active Sound Enhancement ensures a throaty, performance-oriented growl.

Aerodynamic and Aggressive Design

Visually, the new Patrol NISMO commands presence with a redesigned V-Motion grille, larger air intakes, grille-side air curtains, and an extended rear spoiler. Rear diffusers and splitters enhance aerodynamic efficiency and downforce. The NISMO-exclusive 22-inch RAYS forged wheels are 23% lighter, improving both handling and brake cooling.

Color options include five exterior shades — with Stealth Gray and dual-tone finishes accentuating the sporty red NISMO accents.

Racing-Inspired Cabin

Inside, the SUV carries a black-and-red theme with suede, leather, contrast stitching, and carbon fiber-inspired trim. Sports seats with honeycomb quilting offer strong lateral support, while red seat belts, a red start/stop button, and aluminum pedals complete the race-ready vibe.

Market Launch

Set to go on sale in July 2025, the all-new Patrol NISMO will join the existing lineup alongside the standard Patrol and PRO-4X, offering Middle Eastern customers a unique blend of luxury, power, and performance-focused design.