All-New Mitsubishi Grandis Unveiled for Europe with Hybrid Power and Google Connectivity

Mitsubishi has reintroduced the Grandis nameplate in Europe with the launch of an all-new compact SUV. The new Grandis, built at Renault’s Valladolid plant in Spain, is based on the CMF-B platform and marks the third vehicle developed under Mitsubishi’s alliance with Renault, following the ASX and Colt.

The new Grandis will be available with mild-hybrid (MHEV) and hybrid-electric (HEV) powertrains. The MHEV gets a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine producing 103kW, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. The HEV model combines a 1.8L NA engine with two electric motors and a multi-mode gearbox for a combined output of 115kW, along with regenerative braking and selectable EV, Hybrid, and E-Save modes.

The SUV sports Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield front design, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a Sculptural Hexagon rear. Inside, it offers a spacious 5-seater layout, expandable boot space up to 1,455 litres, and features like a hands-free power tailgate and an electrochromic panoramic sunroof.

A 10.4-inch infotainment system with Google built-in includes Assistant, Maps, and Play Store access. The Grandis also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Drive modes like Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Perso allow users to tailor their driving experience.

Safety is top-notch with a full ADAS suite, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. With its blend of tech, space, and hybrid efficiency, the 2025 Grandis aims to capture families and eco-conscious buyers across Europe.