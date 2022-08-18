All-New Maruti Alto K10 Launched, Available in 6 Variants

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the All-New Alto K10. The entry-level hatchback is now available with fresh new exteriors, spacious interiors, enhanced performance and a host of comfort, safety, convenience and connectivity features.

The All-New Maruti Alto K10 has been conceptualised, designed and developed in India using Suzuki’s Platform, Powertrain and Technology. With a more powerful and efficient Next-Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, spacious cabin, modern features, contemporary design, and confident manoeuvrability, the All-New Alto K10 meets a multitude of needs that arise in day-to-day city life with utmost ease.

Powered by the Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the All-New Maruti Alto K10 delivers 66.62PS @ 5500rpm of peak power and 89Nm @ 3500rpm of max torque. This state-of-the-art peppy, lively & efficient K-series 1.0L engine offers an exciting & fun to drive experience. Packed with cutting-edge technology, the All-New Alto K10 will provide a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.90 km/l (AGS) and 24.39 km/l (MT).

The All-New Maruti Alto K10 is available with both 5-speed Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options. The AGS transmission in the car offers enhanced driving comfort and convenience to consumers.

Available in 6 variants, the new Alto K10 has been priced at Rs 3.99 lakh for the base Standard trim. The top-end VXI+ with AGS will set you back by Rs 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom).