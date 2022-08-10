All-New Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Truck Launched

10/08/2022 - 16:30 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced the launch of the Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up, a new brand of futuristic pickups catering to the transport and logistics needs of modern India.

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik Up Front Right

The company unveiled the brand with the launch of the Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 at an introductory price of Rs 7,68,000 onwards (ex-showroom), available with a down payment of Rs 25,000 and with attractive finance schemes.

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is a pioneering new brand from Mahindra, engineered and designed to set new benchmarks in the pickup segment. This latest pickup brand boasts of the advanced connected technology – iMaXX telematics solution, enabling effective vehicle management and maximizing business productivity.

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik Up Front Left

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 is engineered and designed to deliver MaXX profit with class-leading mileage of 17.2km/l, critical in today’s high fuel-price sensitive market. The trusted m2Di engine from Mahindra offers best-in-class torque of 195Nm and 48.5kW (65 hp) of power.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 comes in three body colour options: Gold, Silver, and White, with a warranty of three years/one lakh km and a longer service interval of 20,000 km. Mahindra is also offering an optional 3-year / 90000 km free preventive maintenance service.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest