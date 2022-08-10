All-New Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Truck Launched

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced the launch of the Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up, a new brand of futuristic pickups catering to the transport and logistics needs of modern India.

The company unveiled the brand with the launch of the Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 at an introductory price of Rs 7,68,000 onwards (ex-showroom), available with a down payment of Rs 25,000 and with attractive finance schemes.

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is a pioneering new brand from Mahindra, engineered and designed to set new benchmarks in the pickup segment. This latest pickup brand boasts of the advanced connected technology – iMaXX telematics solution, enabling effective vehicle management and maximizing business productivity.

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 is engineered and designed to deliver MaXX profit with class-leading mileage of 17.2km/l, critical in today’s high fuel-price sensitive market. The trusted m2Di engine from Mahindra offers best-in-class torque of 195Nm and 48.5kW (65 hp) of power.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 comes in three body colour options: Gold, Silver, and White, with a warranty of three years/one lakh km and a longer service interval of 20,000 km. Mahindra is also offering an optional 3-year / 90000 km free preventive maintenance service.