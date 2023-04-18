All-New Lexus LM World Premiere at Auto Shanghai 2023

At Auto Shanghai 2023, Lexus celebrated the world premiere of the all-new Lexus LM. Beginning with the key luxury MPV market of China, the second-generation LM will be launched in over 60 countries worldwide, including for the first time in Europe and Lexus’s home market of Japan.

The first-generation Lexus LM was launched in 2020 as a response to customer aspirations for chauffeur-driven MPV’s in China and other parts of Asia. Offering both 4-seat and 7-seat configurations, the vehicle was well received by a wide range of customers. In the intervening years, the needs and desires of the global luxury market have further intensified and diversified. In response, the new LM has been completely redesigned, reevaluating its value and raison d’être as a “Luxury Mover,” from where the model’s name is derived.

For the first time, Lexus features “AVS Suspension with Frequency-Sensitive Piston Valve”, which combines an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) actuator and a frequency-sensitive piston valve in the shock absorber. The system provides excellent ride quality regardless of speed, by meticulously dampening and reducing vibration over a wide range of frequencies.

For the first time in a Lexus vehicle, a “Rear Comfort” drive mode enables an emphasis on rear-seat comfort. The dampening force characteristics of the AVS are set to prioritize rear-seat comfort, while integrated control of the gas pedal and brake reduces posture changes during acceleration and deceleration.

For the new LM, special attention was paid to creating a natural and comfortable sense of quietness. The engine, one of the primary sources of noise and vibration, and the related mounts, which amplify the vibration, received thorough tuning. Also, cabin noise was greatly reduced by placing carefully calculated amounts and thicknesses of sound-absorbing, sound-insulating, and vibration-damping materials in appropriate places throughout the vehicle.