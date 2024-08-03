Ahead of its approaching arrival at retailers across the U.S., INFINITI team members are working around the clock to bring the all-new 2025 QX80 to life.

Production of the all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 is well underway in Japan. The plant, located in Kyushu, situated southwest of Japan's main Honshu Island, employs over 3,000 members of the local community and has been producing the model since the introduction of the second generation (originally named INFINITI QX56) in 2010.

In the months leading up to the all-new QX80's production start, the plant underwent an overhaul, and team members reskilled in preparation for the production and assembly of a more stylish, more comfortable and more advanced product that truly signifies INFINITI's new dawn.

The all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 brings a dominant, sophisticated design; first-class hospitality for all three rows of seating; seamless and intuitive technology; and a commanding, rewarding driving experience.

It arrives at retailers across the U.S. this month, with other regions to follow later this year.