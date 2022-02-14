All-new Force Gurkha Becomes a Part of Kerala Police Department

Force Motors has won the prestigious order for the supply of 49 All-New Force Gurkha to the Kerala state police department against stiff competition from established players. The ceremonial key was handed over to Mr. Manoj Abraham- Additional Director General of Police in the presence of senior state Police officials in Tiruvananthapuram on February 11, 2022. The Gurkha Police Vehicles will be deployed for border patrolling and to safeguard the state from illicit activities.

Force Motors has developed Gurkha Police Vans as per the exacting standard set by the police department, with the assurance of speed and stability on challenging terrains. The vehicles are equipped with the proven, rugged and reliable aggregates like engines and transmissions from the Force Motors’ stable. The Police vehicles are equipped with high-intensity rooftop flashing lights, siren, and emblem of Kerala State Police department with seating modified as per their requirement.

Under the hood, the Gurkha has 2.6 litre 91bhp Mercedes derived common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine. The All-New Gurkha has a new wider and longer body, full new interiors, a new crash compliant, high strength C-in-C chassis, new coil spring suspension on all four wheels. The 5-speed Mercedes G-28 transmission with cable shift and the hydraulically activated clutch with booster ensures effortless gear changes. It also offers best in class manoeuvrability with the shortest turning circle radius of just 5.65m.

The All-new Gurkha offers the highest driving position and best in class all round visibility with maximum window glass area. Gurkha continues to be the most capable off-roader in its class with the air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr N Sankar, Head – Gurkha Sales, Force Motors said, “We are very happy that the Kerala State Police Department has reposed trust in the Gurkha. This is a small but significant step in creating indigenous specialist vehicles for the Police force.”