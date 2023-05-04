All-new BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Launched in India

The popular ‘M Sport’ variant of the all-new BMW X1 has been introduced in India in a petrol version as well - BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available for bookings at the BMW dealership network and through online. Deliveries will commence from June.

The M Sport variant has a host of attractive features, many of which are either best-in-class or segment-first. Among the highlights are - Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Comfort Access with Digital Key Plus, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi system and a lot more.

The innovative petrol engines from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Thanks to their unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, they meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency. BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport is powered by 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 9.2 seconds.

The interior of BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport is also clearly inspired by M. The M Leather steering wheel and pedal covers in stainless-steel are a sporty delight for the person in driving seat. The cabin’s ambience is taken a notch higher with Individual Roof Lining Anthracite and Trim with Aluminium Mesheffect. The BMW M Sport variant has a high degree of individual comfort with unique in the segment Active Seats for both driver and front passenger. These have multiple massage programs with variable intensities and speeds that help in reducing stress over long distances. Even the rear seat passengers have the freedom of increasing the legroom by mechanically adjusting the seats forward or backward by up to 130 mm.

The all-new BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport (petrol) retails at Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available for all BMW cars. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work. They begin from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres and can be extended up to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres, starting at an attractive pricing of INR 1.31 per kilometre for the all-new BMW X1. The optional BMW Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.