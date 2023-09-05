All-New BMW iX1 eDrive20: Premium Electric Mobility

BMW is consistently continuing its model offensive in the field of e-mobility and is presenting another all-electric variant of the new Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in the premium compact segment. The BMW iX1 eDrive20 (combined power consumption: 17.2 – 15.4 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km, provisional values) enables a particularly attractive and at the same time economical entry into the world of premium electric mobility.

The second all-electric model variant of the compact SAV is powered by an electric motor with a maximum output of 150 kW/204 hp (with temporary boost) and has a range of 430 to 475 kilometres (provisional values according to WLTP).

By expanding its range in the premium compact segment, the BMW Group is opening up locally emission-free driving pleasure to broad target groups and thus providing additional impetus for the ramp-up of e-mobility.

The new BMW iX1 eDrive20 will be available from the start of production in November 2023 at a recommended retail price of 47,900 euros (incl. VAT). Like the BMW iX1 xDrive30 (combined power consumption: 18.1 – 16.8 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) it is manufactured at the BMW Group plant in Regensburg.

Highly efficient electric drive, state-of-the-art charging technology, excellent range

As in all of the brand’s current electric vehicles, the new BMW iX1 eDrive20 also uses the current fifth generation BMW eDrive technology. A highly integrated drive unit on the front axle of the new entry-level model generates an instantaneously available maximum torque of 247 Nm in addition to the maximum output of 150 kW/204 hp. The compact SAV accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 170 km/h.

The high-voltage battery, which is housed in the vehicle floor to save space, has a usable energy content of 64.7 kWh. Its high energy density, together with the efficiency of the e-motor, contributes to the the car’s favourable power consumption and delivers an excellent range compared to the competition. The Combined Charging Unit of the new BMW iX1 eDrive20 enables AC charging with up to 11 kW as standard.

This allows the high-voltage battery to be charged from zero to 100 percent of its capacity within 6.5 hours. Three-phase AC charging with an output of up to 22 kW is optionally available. This reduces charging time to 3:45 hours. The battery can be charged using direct current with a power of up to 130 kW. The battery’s state of charge can be increased from 10 to 80 percent within 29 minutes at a fast charging station.

The short charging times result from a particularly efficient charging software among other things. The charging power can be very specifically controlled while energy is being fed in. In addition, anticipatory thermal management ensures that the temperature of the high-voltage battery is optimally controlled in good time before a stopover at a fast-charging station. When the navigation system is active, the battery is automatically pre-conditioned before a planned charging stop. Pre-conditioning the battery can be manually activated and deactivated by the customer at any time.

Advanced operation thanks to new BMW iDrive with “QuickSelect”

The new BMW iX1 eDrive20 offers a comprehensive range of standard equipment, including the BMW Maps navigation system, 2-zone automatic air conditioning, numerous modern driver assistance systems, the Parking Assistant including Reversing Assist Camera and numerous innovative digital services.

The new BMW iDrive with “QuickSelect” and the new BMW Operating System 9 are also standard equipment. It enables a wider range of digital content for information and entertainment, faster update cycles for over-the-air functions as well as optimised access to many specific online services such as 3rd party apps, extended navigation and parking services and additional possibilities for personalisation, for example through further My Modes.

In this way, the BMW Operating System 9 also creates the conditions for the customer to customise the system to a high degree with additional digital services, which are available with the new BMW Digital Premium offer.

The BMW Curved Display is the heart of the display and control system. It consists of a 10.25-inch Information Display and a Control Display with a screen diagonal of 10.7 inches under a common glass surface curved towards the driver. The latest BMW iDrive generation features a redesigned start screen with “QuickSelect”.

This means that the system has received an improved menu structure, oriented towards devices from the consumer electronics sector. “QuickSelect” enables functions to be accessed directly without having to switch to submenus. This means that the new BMW iDrive is even more consistently geared towards intuitive touch operation and control via natural language.