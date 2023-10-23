All-New BMW 740d M Sport Diesel Model Launched in India

BMW India has launched the diesel variant of the all-new BMW 7 Series – 740d M Sport. It is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It has been priced at Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom).

The all-new BMW 740d M Sport is available in following paintworks – Oxide Grey, Mineral White, Black Sapphire, and BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue. The choice of paintwork can be made online at BMW Visualizer.

The powerfully expressive design features for the exterior of the new BMW 7 Series authentically reflect its central product attributes and the associated on-board experience. The headlights are divided into two parts. At the top are the daytime running lights, complete with the BMW Crystal Headlights. Their sparkling Swarovski crystals reflect ambient light in a multi-faceted way even when not illuminated, resulting in an impressive shimmering effect. Underneath are the LED headlights for high beam and low beam. Another distinguished feature is the strikingly illuminated BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille surround that lends an unmistakeable appearance.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the all-new BMW 740d M Sport produces an output of 210 kW / 286 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.0 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360˚ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.