All-New Audi Q3 Sportback Bookings in India Now Open

Audi India has announced that it has opened its order books for the all-new Audi Q3 Sportback. Interested buyers can reserve one online by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our first launch for 2023 will be a badge that has been our best-seller in India. Today, we are thrilled to open bookings for a body type that is first in the segment - the all-new Audi Q3 Sportback. The Audi Q3 Sportback will be loved by customers who are looking for an everyday car with the performance and added superior design.”

The all-new Audi Q3 Sportback is powered by a 2.0 L TFSI petrol engine that generates 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The practical, sporty and elegant car comes with quattro all-wheel drive as standard.