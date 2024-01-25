All-New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Prices Announced

Hyundai has released the pricing for the all-new 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with a premium new design, standard three-row seating, standard 2.5L turbocharged powertrain, and an entry price of $33,950. Santa Fe 2.5L turbo models are arriving at dealers now, with hybrid models arriving this spring.

The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe presents a bold, new, upright design for a rugged-yet-sophisticated appearance. Designed from the inside out, Santa Fe features increased dimensions for cargo loading, with a liftgate opening that is nearly six inches wider and two inches taller than the previous generation.

Santa Fe’s wheelbase and length have also increased about two inches for increased passenger comfort and standard three-row seating. SE through Limited trims offer second-row bench seats, while the range-topping Calligraphy model gets power-adjustable second-row captain’s chairs, allowing Santa Fe to comfortably accommodate either six or seven passengers based on trim. Santa Fe even offers easier access to roof storage thanks to innovative self-concealing grab handles integrated into the C-pillars.

A turbocharged, direct-injected 2.5L turbo, making 277 horsepower is standard. Also available is a 1.6L turbocharged hybrid powertrain generating 178 horsepower (231-hp total system output). The 2.5T model is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the hybrid is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. All trims are available in either FWD or AWD, with the exception of the outdoor-focused XRT, which is available exclusively with AWD.

Several new standout features are available on the Santa Fe. A new standard dual-hinged center console allows both front and rear passengers to access the front center console, making it easier for second-row occupants to also access what they need. All 2024 Santa Fe models feature OTA (Over-The-Air) updates, allowing the vehicle’s software to be updated wirelessly with minimal downtime. An available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster seamlessly connects to the 12.3-inch navigation display, offering a premium, easy-to-use interface to access features like music, vehicle settings, and navigation. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard. Available dual-wireless device charging, a UV-C sanitizing compartment, and camera-based digital rearview mirror are also new.