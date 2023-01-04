All-Electric Volvo EX90 7-Seater SUV Showcased at CES 2023

The new Volvo EX90 was shown for the first time in North America at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, there to highlight the tech collaborations that make the EX90 the brand's smartest vehicle yet. The Volvo EX90 represents a new era for safety for the company.

A true seven-seater, the Volvo EX90 is an all-electric SUV that further raises the standards in safety and a more sustainable lifestyle. Revealed in downtown Stockholm on November 9, 2022, the Volvo EX90 embraces the Swedish roots and Scandinavian design heritage while reflecting the global footprint. CES marks the first time that the Volvo EX90 has been shown in the United States, where it is planned to be built in South Carolina starting later this year.

At CES, the Volvo EX90 is being shown in connection with both Google and Luminar displays, showcasing new technologies developed with Volvo Cars to be announced and demonstrated later this week.

The level of standard safety in the Volvo EX90 is higher than any Volvo car before it. It’s designed to understand the driver and its surroundings to help keep you, your loved ones, and others in traffic safer. It is also designed to get smarter and safer over time, as it learns from new data and receives updates over-the-air.