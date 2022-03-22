All-Electric Polestar 2 Deliveries in Australia Commence

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has started the first deliveries of the customer orders for the Polestar 2 electric performance fastback in Sydney and Melbourne.

Since announcing the start of sales in February, Polestar has seen a surge in demand for its first model to launch in the Australian new car market, which is due to be followed by an SUV, the Polestar 3, expected to arrive in Australia in 2023.

“This is a very proud moment for everyone at Polestar as we commence official handovers to Australian owners just a few weeks after first going on-sale,” explains Samantha Johnson, Head of Polestar Australia. “Launching a new electric vehicle in Australia at a time when incentives are gaining momentum and more consumers are looking to accelerate their transition to EVs is very exciting. It’s great to be part of the journey, and we can’t wait to see more of our cars on Australian roads.”

Polestar’s convenient direct-to-consumer online model means Polestar 2 can be bought online, anytime and anywhere. The five-seat Polestar 2 combines minimalist Scandinavian design with powerful performance, intuitive technology and an over-arching commitment to sustainability.

Pricing for Polestar 2 starts at $59,900 for the Standard range Single motor version, and $64,900 for the Long range Single motor version. The Polestar 2 Long range Dual motor variant headlines the Polestar 2 model range, priced at $69,900.