This Maruti Vitara Brezza Looks Inspired From Tata Harrier Dark Edition

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has consistently been one of the best selling models in the sub-compact SUV segment. It is loved for its refinement, practicality, frugality and of course, for bearing that Maruti badge. While you may come across many examples of tastefully modified Maruti Vitara Brezzas on the internet, the one we have here today is truly quite special. Finished in a stealthy all-black theme, this particular modified Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza seems to have drawn its inspiration from the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.

Hailing from Kerala, the only spec of color, or the lack of it, on this Vitara Brezza is black. Not only has the entire body been painted in a beautiful gloss-black shade, the plastic body cladding around the car and on the bumpers have also been meted out the gloss-black treatment. That gives the car quite a stealthy and sinister look. The silver bull bar-like element on the front bumper has also been blacked out. The chrome grille, however, has been left in stock condition and it contrasts really well with the rest of the body. This Brezza can also be seen riding on aftermarket multi-spoke alloy wheels finished in gun-metal grey.

Also Read : Maruti Vitara Brezza with 1.6 Diesel and 4x4 - Most Capable B-SUV Ever?

This is of course the facelifted version of the Vitara Brezza that was introduced last year when Maruti Suzuki transitioned the sub-compact SUV into the BS6 era. In stock condition, the Brezza’s nose has a generous dose of chrome on its grille, which is complemented by a pair of projector headlamps and LED DRLs. The front bumper gets attractive fog-lamp housings, and a restyled silver trim on the bash plate section. At the rear though, Maruti only mildly restyled the lower bumper, along with the fresh LED internals for the tail lamps. The Vitara Brezza measures 3,995 mm in length; 1,790 mm in width; 1,640 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm.

Although we don't get to see the interior of this all-black Vitara Brezza, we are certain the cabin too must have been meted out the all-black treatment. The Brezza has a very basic cabin layout and the features list is also sparse when compared to some other sub-compact SUVs. Some of the standout features include dual LED projector headlamps with dual functioning LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic climate control, 7-inch touchscreen ‘Smartplay studio’ system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In terms of safety, the car comes with features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors and camera.

While the pre-facelift Vitara Brezza was offered with a 1.3-litre diesel engine, the facelifted SUV comes with a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine. This engine puts out 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission option or a 4-speed AT gearbox. Like all other sub-compact SUVs, the Brezza is only a FWD vehicle. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza starts at INR 7.39 lakh for the LXI variant and goes up to INR 11.40 lakh for the top-rung ZXI+ AT variant.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such crazy mods and latest four-wheeler news.