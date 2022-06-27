After XUV300, XUV700 Wins GNCAP Safest Choice Award for Mahindra

The Mahindra XUV700 has received the Global NCAP ‘Safer Choice’ Award for being the safest car in India. This accolade is only available to automakers achieving the highest levels of safety for vehicles sold in India. This achievement is even more special for Mahindra as it won this award two times in a row, the XUV300 being the 1st vehicle that was conferred this accolade in 2020.
Mahindra XUV700 received the highest combined occupant safety rating of any car tested in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. It achieved a five-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection.
Packing an unmissable presence, sci-fi technology, spirited performance, world-class safety and a tough yet sophisticated drive experience, the disruptive XUV700 has redefined the segment benchmarks. Available with multiple powertrain options and seating configurations, customers can choose from the widest range of offerings in this segment.
Global NCAP launched the ‘Safer Choice’ Award challenge at the Delhi Auto Expo in 2018. To qualify for the coveted award a car model must meet all of the following requirements:
- The model must achieve a 5-star score for Adult Occupant Protection in accordance with the latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.
- The model must achieve at least a 4-star result in Child Occupant Protection in accordance with latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.
- The model must offer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and meet performance requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN13H, UN140 or GTR9. Where optional, ESC must be available on all the model variants, sold separately without any ‘bundling’ with other features, and as from 2 years onwards must be a standard fit to at least 20% of the sales volume in the country.
- The model must meet Pedestrian Protection requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN127 or GTR9. which must be validated on market units at a Global NCAP designated testing laboratory.
- Conformity with all these requirements must be validated at a Global NCAP designated laboratory and by the provision of type approval certificates where applicable.