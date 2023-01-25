A Commercial Truck Accident Settlement Guide

Commercial truck accidents are devastating and have a higher likelihood of causing catastrophic injuries. Although commercial truck drivers are trained professionals who have a duty to perform safe driving practices, they sometimes are reckless. Even if they make an unintentional mistake, commercial truck companies are liable for any damages their employees make.

When you are seeking a settlement to cover all the expenses you had to pay due to your truck accident injuries, you will need a dedicated lawyer by your side. Truck accidents can create painful injuries that temporarily or permanently disable you. This can put your life on hold while you take months and even years to recover. Read more about how your attorney will handle your commercial truck accident settlement using this guide.

Types of Damages You Can Claim

Before a truck driver operates a large vehicle, he or she must pass a series of tests and obtain their license. These rules were put in place by lawmakers who wanted to ensure that all drivers on the road were safe. However, accidents happen all the time due to reckless drivers. This is why you need to get legal help right away. The types of damages you would be eligible to receive include the following:

Medical Expenses

You can get an estimate of your settlement compensation from an attorney. They will recommend a medical expert who can identify what kind of injuries you received after your accident. This specialist may recommend different types of medical care, such as physical therapy, surgery, and even prescription medication. The cost of your medical care will depend on the severity of your injuries and whether you require ongoing treatment or not.

Pain And Suffering

After being wounded, you can struggle with emotions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, grief, and other harmful feelings. Your pain and suffering damages can also be compensated for. Attorneys use a multiplier to estimate pain and suffering as a form of non-economic damages.

Lost Wages

Lost wages can be a huge factor when it comes to getting financial compensation for your injuries. If you are no longer able to work because of your injuries, you may be in some serious financial trouble. This is where your settlement compensation comes in, as it will help to cover the costs of wages you missed after taking time off from work. When your attorney calculates lost wages, items that need to be considered include whether you do salaried or hourly work, how much you made at your job at the time of your accident, how long you expect to be out of work due to your injuries, and if you can continue working that position. In some cases, you’ll require job training and occupational therapy to help you to return to a full-time job.

Property Damage

If you have been involved in a truck accident, there is a good chance that your vehicle is damaged. This can include things like scratches, dents, and even total damage from the accident.

Wrongful Death

When the truck accident victim and their passengers die because of a horrific truck accident, the surviving family members can file a claim on their behalf. They can receive damages for funeral bills, burial costs, loss of earning capacity, loss of valuable services, loss of consortium, and much more.

Punitive Damages

These damages are intended to help provide financial compensation for the actions or negligence of another party. They are designed to hold that truck driver and their trucking company accountable for their mistakes. In a commercial truck accident, punitive damages may be awarded if it is determined that the truck driver or the company involved was acting in a grossly negligent, reckless, or malicious way. This is done through the court and is out of the hands of your personal injury attorney.

Determining Who is at Fault

If your attorney is able to prove that the other party was negligent, then it may be possible to receive a larger settlement amount that can help to cover any associated costs and damages. They will investigate your personal injury claim and use personal injury law to identify who can be held liable. Your attorney will use supporting evidence to prove it.

When You Are Partially at Fault

Even if you contributed to your own accident, you can still receive compensation for any damages that you caused. Let your attorney find out the percentage that you contributed so that they can accurately estimate how much you should receive in compensation.

Speak to an Attorney About Your Legal Options

There are many important factors to consider when it comes to a commercial truck accident, including lost wages, property damage, medical costs, and more. Your attorney will do their best to represent your claim and make sure you receive maximum compensation. You can learn more at agrusslawfirm.com.