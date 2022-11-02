Rs 7 Lakh Meals on Wheels EV Launched to Boost Mobile Kitchen Business

Omega Seiki Mobility has launched an innovative three-wheeler electric vehicle called MOV (Meals on Wheels) at Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi post Govt. Subsidy). The new EV was launched at the 4th dealership opening in Bangalore.

OSM MOV is an electric three-wheeler which will be available in Fast and Fixed battery options. Booking of the OSM MOV commences at OSM Dealerships for the booking amount of Rs 19,999 and the Electric vehicle deliveries to start from January 2023.

Like any other business, COVID-19 has impacted the mobile kitchen business in India. From the business perspective, the mobile kitchen seems to be more survivable than dine-in restaurants, given their operational attributes. The flexibility and freedom to drive the vehicle around the city help to attract more customers and visit more places.

Omega Seiki Mobility electrifying the Mobile Kitchen business will give the owners the option of sustainable and economical means. The company will provide a completely equipped electric three Wheeler OSM MOV for a ready-to-start Mobile Kitchen business instantly.