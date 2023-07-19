7 Audi Models Meet Tougher, Updated IIHS Safety Criteria

Audi has earned seven 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK awards, including five models that garnered the organization’s highest TOP SAFETY PICK+ vehicle rating.

The 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron is the latest model to receive the industry’s coveted safety acknowledgment, joining all of Audi’s fully electric SUVs in securing the highest 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating based on crashworthiness, as well as other factors such as crash avoidance and lighting technology.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced a strengthening of its award requirements in February 2023, including an updated side crash test that involves 82 percent more energy than the original test, along with a new nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention test.

Both the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron come standard with a front crash prevention system that earned advanced ratings in both the daytime and nighttime pedestrian tests, while the standard crash avoidance systems on the Audi Q8, Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron earned daytime ratings of superior and nighttime ratings of advanced.

The models to receive the IIHS 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award include:

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

2023 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron

2024 Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

2023 Audi Q8

The models to receive the 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK award include: