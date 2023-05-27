680 PS McLaren Artura Supercar Launched in India at Rs 5.1 Crore

There is a new supercar in India and it is none other than the McLaren Artura. The 680 PS plug-in hybrid supercar has been launched in the country at Rs 5.1 crore (ex-showroom).

The McLaren Artura is the first model to have the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which sets new standards for advanced, flexible chassis design and has been optimised for hybrid applications. The car has a kerb weight of 1,498 kg.

At the heart of the Artura's all-new powertrain is a lightweight 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission and a lithium-ion battery pack, which provides the supercar with instant torque and improved throttle response. The package generates a combined power output of 680PS (671 bhp) and 720 Nm of torque, which translates to a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 488PS per tonne. The Artura's top speed is electronically limited to 330km/h with 0-100km/h reached in just 3.0 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 8.3 seconds.

The Artura has full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) capability and can be charged to an 80% level in just 2.5 hours. The battery pack can also harvest power from the combustion engine during driving, tailored to the driving mode selected. This solution provides the driver with a unique ability to enjoy the car in silent, pure EV mode with a range of up to 31km and a top speed of 130km/h.

The engineering artistry beneath the Artura's skin is complemented by its exterior design, which gives the car a 'shrink-wrapped' appearance and pushes the McLaren design language seen in recent models to a new level. The technical sculpture of the car has been conceived to optimise aerodynamic performance, as well as cooling, and is driven by the McLaren design principle of 'everything for a reason'.