5th-Gen Mercedes Benz C-Class Launched in India

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new generation C-Class setting a new benchmark in luxury and technology in the luxury sedan segment. The New C-Class (W206) underlines Mercedes-Benz’s significant progress in creating a world-class product, which combines the most desirable package of luxurious comfort and sportiness, in addition to being highly digital and sustainable.

It is the most stylish and exclusive C-Class ever, applying MB’s design philosophy of 'Sensual Purity'. The design aims at creating desire through the aesthetic beauty of sensuous surfaces, perfect sporty proportions, and an extraordinary ambience in the interior.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The C-Class has always enjoyed a strong customer preference in India with more than 37,000 C-Class customers’ loyalty. The unprecedented interest level of customers has exceeded our expectations resulting in over 1000 confirmed bookings for the ‘Baby S’ even before its launch, making it one of the most anticipated luxury cars to be introduced in the market today. It would be our endeavor to deliver these cars to our customers at the earliest. The new C-Class only marks the beginning of our products offensive for the market this year.”

Using power of cloud connectivity, MB India equips the New C-Class with the ‘social network’ for Mercedes-Benz cars, Car-to-X communication technology, where cars can talk to each other, increasing the customer safety in real-time. In total there are 5 different hazard warnings that Mercedes-Benz cars capture and transmit within the network: Rains, Skidding, General Warning, Accident and Winds.

The price for Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts from INR 55 lakhs (C 200), INR 56 lakhs (C 220d), and INR 61 lakhs (C 300d) (all India ex-showroom prices). Finance plans for the New C-Class starts from INR 60,000 EMI with flexible end of term options. Service packages of the New C-Class starts from INR 85,000 for 3 Years and Unlimited km.