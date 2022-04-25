5000 Tata XPRES T Electric Sedans to be Deployed Across India

With the vision of a clean & green environment and accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation, Tata Motors has announced a partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, an EV based urban transportation service provider founded by Mr. Sanjay Krishnan, which will deploy 5000 XPRES T Electric Sedans, across the country, for employee transportation. Tata Motors will commence deliveries in phases and will complete the deployment by next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said:

With the ‘XPRES-T’ EV Sedan we have created a new benchmark in the fleet market. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV offers an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators. This MOU is a big leap towards faster adoption of EVs in the shared mobility space and we are delighted to take forward our long-term partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, which is on the path to providing mobility solutions with a focus on sustainability and supporting India’s e-mobility mission.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand, exclusively for fleet customers and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.