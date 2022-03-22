50,000th Unit of Nissan Magnite Rolls Out from Brand's Chennai Plant

Nissan India has rolled out the 50,000th unit of the Nissan Magnite from the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai. Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan to deliver lasting value to the customers.

Since its launch, 50,000 Magnites have been produced in Chennai, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The Nissan Magnite scored a 4-star safety rating in the adult occupant protection category by Global NCAP in February 2022. The ‘Make in India, Made for the world’ SUV provides safety through a variety of driving conditions, making it a versatile build SUV for any setting. From navigating city traffic to winding hilly slopes, the quality of its body coupled with its range of safety features is what builds the customers’ trust in the Nissan Magnite’s safety.

Following the successful introduction of Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the award-winning car is now also available to customers in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi.

The Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost of 30 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). It offers owners peace of mind via a two-year warranty (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to five years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost.