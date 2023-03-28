50,000th Electric Mahindra e-Alfa Rolls Out of Haridwar Plant

28/03/2023 - 10:16 | Commercial Vehicles,  ,  ,   | IAB Team

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra, has rolled out its 50000th e-Alfa from the Haridwar Plant. LMM sells the e-Alfa Mini e-rickshaw as well as the e-Alfa Cargo.

Mahindra E Alfa Line Up 1

The milestone vehicle was a red e-Alfa Mini. The e-Alfa Mini is one of the highest selling Mahindra electric 3-wheelers and was launched in 2017. Mahindra launched the cargo version in 2021.

The Mahindra e-Alfa boasts of a sturdy full metal body construction paired with a lead acid battery pack. While both the e-Alfas produce 1.5 kW of peak power, the Cargo variant is equipped with an optional High Torque Gear for improved performance.

Mahindra E Alfa Line Up 3

Both the vehicles have a real-world range of 80 km/charge. Mahindra is the only OEM to offer driver accidental insurance of ₹ 10 Lakh, 24x7 roadside assistance and downtime guarantee. A best-in-class vehicle warranty of 2 years (1 year standard + 1 year extended) makes this electric 3-wheeler, a compelling proposition.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Mahindra dealers are helping customers to upgrade to the superior e-Alfa Mini with an attractive ₹ 7 500.00 exchange bonus scheme. Along with every e-Alfa Mini sold, customers also stand to get an assured gift. Both the offers are valid till stocks last.

