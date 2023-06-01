5 Active Safety Features as Standard on All 2023 General Motors EVs

General Motors will include Automatic Emergency Braking, as well as four additional active safety features proven to reduce crashes, as standard equipment on 98% of its 2023 model year vehicles. This encompasses every new EV launching this year, including the family-oriented Chevrolet Blazer EV and Equinox EV.

GM is on track to meet a previously signed industry commitment to make Automatic Emergency Braking standard on 95% of all new vehicles sold. Thanks to this advocacy and collaboration among automakers, more new vehicles than ever will now provide this key active safety feature as standard equipment.

GM has now also gone a step further to make these four additional active safety features standard on the majority of its 2023 model year vehicles: Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and IntelliBeam auto high-beam control.

The Cadillac LYRIQ, and the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, provide these five standard active safety features and also usher in a new generation of front sensors with an expanded field of vision and added benefits.

Available benefits of this new sensor suite include extending Automatic Emergency Braking operation up to 80 mph, adding Bicyclist Automatic Emergency Braking to Front Pedestrian Braking operation, providing smoother Lane Keep Assist engagement and adding Blind Zone Steering Assist, which provides a brief, firm turn of the steering wheel to help avoid lane change crashes. Additional future products will gain these same advancements in upcoming model years.