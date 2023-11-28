4,000 Skoda Showrooms to be Revamped with Brand's New Corporate Identity

Skoda has revealed its new global corporate identity. And the brand is working to implement it in all its dealerships. Around 4,000 Skoda showrooms across the world will be revamped based on the brand's new corporate identity.

The first showrooms featuring the new design are in Vietnam, and in Europe, the first revamped dealership is in Estonia. Additionally, Belgrade, Serbia, welcomed its first City Store completed in the new CI back in October. Meanwhile, a state-of-the-art showroom in Kuwait underlines Skoda's commitment to delivering a holistic digital customer experience and underscores the brand’s ongoing internationalisation strategy.

New CI bridging Skoda’s heritage and the future of individual mobility

Skoda's updated brand identity blends the brand’s rich tradition with the future of mobility. Its two-dimensional logo reflects a shift towards more digitalised communication, while the use of Emerald and Electric Green symbolises a commitment to ecology and sustainability. These aspects are also evident in the design of each showroom. Notably, the new signs are designed to be compatible with existing ones, making the CI rollout both simpler and more sustainable.

Continued rollout of new brand identity

Following the incorporation of the new design in its information and communication materials, Skoda is consistently implementing the update across its product line-up. The Enyaq L&K was the first model to sport elements of the new brand identity, which was subsequently introduced in the updated Scala and Kamiq models, the latest generation of the Kodiaq in October, and, starting from November, the new Superb.