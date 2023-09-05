3rd-Gen Renault Grand Kangoo Unveiled in Munich

Over the 25 years since it pioneered the ludospace (leisure MPV) segment with its design in a class by itself, next-level practicality and the first ever sliding side door, Renault Kangoo has stayed in touch with its time and quintessentially innovative.

It is also a one-of-a-kind success story: Renault has sold over 4.4 million Kangoo vehicles in 50 countries around the world, and the electric version has been the bestseller in its segment since 2011. It is the best of both worlds: a car for families, with its elegant design and spaciousness, and a vehicle for professionals, thanks in particular to its boot space and robustness.

The Renault Kangoo line-up, which has moved upmarket and on-boarded innovations non-stop over the years, now includes a longer version, Grand Kangoo.

All-new Grand Kangoo is as practical as the standard version and comes with all the safety equipment and comfort-upgrading amenities. Like the Kangoo, the interior design features a dashboard finished in brushed dark wood, a comfortable cabin and improved ergonomics. The dashboard has been upgraded to include specific E-Tech data for the electric version.

Access to row 3 is made easier by the 2 wide 83 cm sliding doors (+18 cm compared with Kangoo), the low door sill and the folding seats in row 2. Practical for making it easier to get in and out of the car with other passengers (adults or teenagers), or to install a child in a car seat securely fastened with isofix mountings.

Grand Kangoo can be used for any purpose. Available as standard with a glazed tailgate, it is also possible to have hinged rear doors with 2/3-1/3 glazing for easy access to the boot, particularly where height is a constraint.

The large interior space is perfect for families looking for 7 large seats for very regular use and can accommodate passengers of all sizes in the greatest comfort.

The vehicle is also perfectly suited to childcare professionals, with 5 seats with isofix, ergonomic seating for children in baby seats or booster seats, or transport on demand, with the capacity to accommodate 7 adult passengers comfortably, with ease of movement in each seat, and the ability to change the modularity (for example 2/2/2) to make it even easier for occupants to settle in.

All-new Grand Kangoo E-Tech electric’s new 45 kWh (fully usable) lithium-ion battery has 8 independent and easily repairable modules, and gives the motor up to 265 km of WLTP range – with is plenty for most everyday drives at the best ownership and use costs.

If you stop for 10 minutes at an 80kW DC charging point, you can recover 80km of range. The batteries are guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km. During this period, they are replaced free of charge if their capacity falls below 70% of their State Of Health (SoH).

All-new Grand Kangoo E-Tech Electric is powered by a 90 kW motor with 245 Nm of instantly available torque, so it drives smoothly in all situations. You can switch the driving mode to Eco, which limits power to 56 kW and caps the vehicle’s speed at 110 km/h to optimise range.