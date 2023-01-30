3rd-Gen BMW X1 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 45.90 Lakh

BMW India has launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in the country in both petrol and diesel variants. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available for bookings at the BMW dealership network and online. Deliveries for BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) will commence from March onwards and for the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) from June.

The third generation all-new BMW X1 luxury SAV has a host of new features, many of which are either best-in-class or a segment-first. Among the new highlights are - Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access, Parking and Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, Instrument Panel Luxury, Harmon Kardon audio system and a lot more.

BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is powered by a 1,995 cc four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 148 hp and 360 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.9 seconds. The average fuel consumption is 20.37 km/ltr as measured by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for Indian market specifications.

BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine is powered by 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 9.2 seconds. The average fuel consumption is 16.3 km/ltr as measured by ARAI for Indian market specifications.

BMW Safety technologies includes extensive Driver Assistance Systems with Lane Departure Warning, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Protection. Other standard safety features are six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel.