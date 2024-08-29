3rd-Gen Audi Q5 Teased Ahead of Sept 2 Unveil

Audi has released a teaser image of the upcoming 3rd-gen Audi Q5. The picture gives us a first look of the new SUV that is set to be unveiled on Sept 2.

The 3rd-Gen Audi Q5 will have interesting LED DRLs placed above its LED headlight. The design and pattern of the DRLs should help people recognise the SUV even from a distance.

Audi is known for its matrix LED headlights. At the moment, we aren't sure whether they will make their way into the 3rd-Gen Audi Q5 or not but our doubts will be cleared within a few days as the brand with the four rings will unveil its new SUV soon.

Speaking about the first look of the 3rd-Gen Audi Q5, CEO Gernot Döllner, said, "The Audi Q5 has represented the success of Audi for more than 15 years. With the third generation of our most successful SUV, we will now begin rejuvenating our SUV portfolio with efficient combustion engine models and hybrid versions."

Audi will launch more than 20 new models in 2024 and 2025 – over 10 of them electric. This year, the new electric models commenced with the Audi Q6 e-tron in the spring and the Audi A6 e-tron in late July. At the same time, the company is rejuvenating its portfolio with combustion engine models like the A5 family unveiled in July.