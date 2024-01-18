2nd-Gen Kodaiq Production Begins at Skoda's Kvasiny Plant

Skoda Auto announces the launch of series production of the second-generation Kodiaq, its SUV flagship model, at the plant in Kvasiny, Czech Republic.

In preparation, the company has made considerable investments in modernising both the production line and welding shop. By transferring the production of the new-generation Superb from Kvasiny to Bratislava, Slovakia, the Czech carmaker has created additional capacity at Kvasiny to manufacture the successful Kodiaq and Karoq SUV models.

The new Kodiaq will continue to be produced on its original production line. In a strategic move to future-proof the Kvasiny plant, Skoda Auto has invested 49 million euros in modernising the production line and welding shop. This investment also encompasses preparations for the production of the new Kodiaq iV, featuring a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. Key enhancements during the production line conversion include updates to manipulators, chassis assembly, conveyor technologies, and the refinement of robot functions for applying window glue.

Until recently, the production line at the Kvasiny plant was also used for the Skoda Superb. In a strategic move to increase SUV production capacity, Superb production has now been relocated to the Volkswagen plant in Bratislava, coinciding with the launch of its fourth generation. This effectively frees up capacity at Kvasiny, enabling the plant to produce an additional 150,000 units annually of the Karoq and Kodiaq SUV models. Consequently, the plant is primed to build up to 410 Kodiaqs a day.