2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Brings Fresh Style and Features

Toyota has rolled out the refreshed 2026 Corolla Cross, a compact SUV that blends efficiency, style, and everyday practicality. Built in Huntsville, Alabama, the new model is already reaching U.S. dealerships, with prices starting at $24,635 for gas variants and $28,995 for the hybrid lineup.

For 2026, Toyota sharpens the Corolla Cross’ look with redesigned front fascias. The hybrid model gets a sleek, color-matched grille for a modern touch, while the gas version carries a more rugged, bold design. All trims now feature new LED daytime running lights. To add flair, Toyota introduces Cavalry Blue to the palette, available with an optional Jet Black roof on hybrid SE and XSE trims. Fresh alloy wheel designs also join the mix, including 18-inch gloss-black sport wheels for the hybrid XSE.

Also read: Toyota Rumion Now Gets 6 Airbags Standard Across All Variants

Inside, practicality takes center stage. A revised center console improves storage and driver ergonomics, while models with wireless charging now have a divider to keep devices secure. The premium XLE trim adds a chic Portobello interior option. Tech upgrades include an available 10.5-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen paired with either a 7-inch or 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, giving the cabin a more modern edge. Comfort also improves with heated seats and a heated steering wheel now standard on select AWD trims.

Powertrain choices remain familiar but versatile. Gas models come in L, LE, and XLE grades with FWD or AWD, while hybrid versions are offered in S, SE, and XSE grades, all featuring Electronic On-Demand AWD.

With sharper styling, more tech, and improved comfort, the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross strengthens its position as a smart, value-packed SUV for buyers who want Toyota reliability with extra flair.