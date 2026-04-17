2026 Nissan Sentra Earns Top Safety Pick+ with Upgraded Tech

Nissan has scored big on safety, with the 2026 Sentra earning the prestigious Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The redesigned compact sedan secured ‘Good’ ratings across all major crash tests, including small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and side impact. Safety is further reinforced with 10 standard airbags across all variants.

A major upgrade comes in the form of an all-new advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The 2026 Sentra features a next-gen front camera with 4K-level resolution and a wider field of view, working alongside front radar to enhance hazard detection. The system now also adds detection for bicyclists and motorcyclists, improving real-world safety.

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Lighting has also seen a significant improvement. All variants now come equipped with standard LED projector headlights, replacing the older halogen and reflector units. These offer better brightness and more precise beam control, contributing to improved IIHS lighting scores and enhanced night-time visibility.