Nissan NX8 SUV Debuts with 1450 km Range and 6-Min Fast Charging

Nissan has launched the all-new Dongfeng Nissan NX8 in China, expanding its N Series lineup with a tech-loaded mid-size SUV. Prices range from CN¥159,900 to CN¥209,900, with sales already underway.

The NX8 is offered in both fully electric (BEV) and range-extended (REEV) forms. The BEV version delivers up to 650 km of range (CLTC) and is built on an 800V architecture supporting 5C ultra-fast charging—enough to add around 300 km of range in just six minutes.

The REEV variant takes practicality a step further, offering up to 310 km in pure EV mode and a combined range of 1,450 km. Fuel efficiency during petrol operation is rated at 4.51 L/100 km.

Inside, the NX8 is packed with tech. It gets dual 15.6-inch screens, Nissan OS 2.0, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P chipset. A massive 63-inch equivalent augmented reality head-up display adds a futuristic touch to the driving experience.

Safety is also a strong focus, with a battery monitoring system developed with CATL, tested across 146 parameters, along with a driver assistance suite co-developed with Momenta.

Practicality hasn’t been overlooked either. The NX8 offers a 773-litre boot, generous rear headroom, and even a built-in temperature-controlled refrigerator.

Deliveries for the BEV variant have already begun, while REEV models are set to follow soon.