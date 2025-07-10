2026 Kia K5 Priced from $27,390, Packs Style and Tech

Kia America has announced pricing for the 2026 Kia K5, its sharp-looking midsize sedan that blends performance, premium styling, and advanced tech without breaking the bank. Starting at $27,390 (excluding $1,175 destination), the K5 continues to offer a compelling package with 17 standard collision avoidance and driver assist features.

The lineup includes:

K5 LXS FWD – $27,390

K5 GT-Line FWD – $28,390

K5 GT-Line AWD – $29,990

K5 GT FWD – $33,490

K5 EX FWD – $34,890

For 2026, the K5 is largely a carryover, but with thoughtful updates. The GT-Line trim now gets bold 18-inch gloss black wheels and available red upholstery for a sportier interior vibe. Kia has also dropped the “GT” logo from the brake calipers on the GT trim for a cleaner look.

The K5 GT continues to be the performance standout, powered by a 2.5L turbocharged engine delivering 290 horsepower. For those seeking added grip, the GT-Line offers optional all-wheel drive.