Kia Rolls Out Unified All-in-One App for European Owners

Kia has launched a new all-in-one Kia App in Europe, offering a unified digital platform for its customers across the continent. This marks the first global rollout outside Korea, underlining Kia’s push toward a smarter, more connected ownership experience.

The app brings together five existing Kia apps—Kia Connect, Kia Charge, MyKia, Kia Warranty Book, and the Owner’s Manual—into a single, seamless interface. Recognized with a 2025 iF Design Award, the app boasts a sleek UI and intuitive functionality.

With just one login, users can remotely control their vehicle, manage charging, plan EV routes, book services, and access digital records—all while ensuring secure, EU-based data storage.

Key features include:

Remote Vehicle Control (start, lock/unlock, climate, charging status)

EV Route Planning and Driving Insights

Charging Station Finder and history tracking

Service Booking, warranty access, and manual browsing

Transitioning from legacy apps is smooth—existing user data and settings are retained automatically. The app also supports shared access, allowing multiple drivers to operate under one account.

Kia also plans to extend the app’s functionality to support fleet managers and future PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) offerings like the PV5, along with upcoming mobility services via Kia Drive.

Available now on the App Store and Google Play, the new Kia App sets the foundation for a connected, future-ready ownership journey.