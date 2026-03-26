2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Packs HEMI V8 Power Under $50K

Dodge has unveiled the 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition, bringing serious muscle to the three-row SUV segment.

For the first time, the iconic 6.4-litre HEMI V8 is now standard on the R/T trim, delivering 475 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. Dodge claims it’s the most powerful three-row SUV available under $50,000, with prices starting at $49,995 and orders already open across the US.

Performance sees a big jump over the outgoing model. The 0–60 mph sprint drops to 4.4 seconds from 6.2 seconds, while the SUV clocks an NHRA-certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds. Top speed is rated at 160 mph—serious numbers for a family hauler.

Power is sent through an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic gearbox paired with standard all-wheel drive. The hardware backs up the performance too, with adaptive damping suspension, Brembo brakes (six-piston front, four-piston rear), an electronic limited-slip differential, and a performance exhaust system all included as standard.

Despite its muscle-car credentials, the Durango R/T 392 doesn’t forget practicality. It offers a towing capacity of up to 8,700 lb, making it as capable as it is quick.

For those wanting a more premium touch, a higher-spec variant adds a Harman Kardon sound system, carbon-fibre interior accents, and upgraded brake components, priced from $57,595.