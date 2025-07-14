2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched with TFT Display and Turn-by-Turn Navigation

India Yamaha Motor has unveiled the 2025 FZ-X, now equipped with Hybrid Engine Technology, a colour TFT display, and Turn-By-Turn navigation, offering riders a smarter and more premium experience. Priced at ₹1,49,990 (ex-showroom Delhi), the new FZ-X Hybrid debuts in a striking Matte Titan colour.

Yamaha’s Hybrid tech introduces a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS) for silent starts, enhanced low-end acceleration, and better fuel economy. The 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster now supports smartphone connectivity via Y-Connect, offering access to call/SMS alerts, phone battery status, and real-time navigation via Google Maps.

Powering the FZ-X is a reliable 149cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, delivering 12.4PS and 13.3Nm. Riders benefit from added safety and confidence with Traction Control System (TCS) and single-channel ABS. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable Monocross rear, ensuring comfort on varied terrains.

For those who prefer a more affordable option, the standard non-hybrid FZ-X is available at ₹1,29,990 in Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black.