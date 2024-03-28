2025 Hyundai Tucson Revealed: Smarter and More Capable

Hyundai has unveiled its thoroughly refreshed 2025 Tucson SUV in a North American reveal at the New York International Auto Show.

The updated 2025 Tucson continues to build upon its successful Sensuous Sportiness design identity with a more commanding front and rear appearance, updated lighting signatures, new alloy wheel designs and a significantly redesigned interior.

A plethora of new and enhanced driver comfort, convenience and safety technologies have also been added. 2025 Tucson 2.5L models will arrive at U.S. dealerships in June, while 1.6L turbo hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will be available late summer.

Exterior design enhancements

The 2025 Tucson presents an evocative, bold appearance with ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design language and kinetic, jewel-like surface detailing that ensures its distinct identity in today’s crowded SUV marketplace. For 2025, revised exterior styling imbues Tucson with a more planted, substantial look thanks to a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumper fascia, and an updated daytime running light signature. New alloy wheels, anodized aluminum badging, and a 75-mm longer rear wiper blade for improved visibility round out these purposeful changes.

The front fascia styling enhancements incorporate stronger vertical grille elements for a more rugged, stable appearance. Tucson’s iconic daytime running light signature has been simplified from ten lighting areas to eight larger units for an even bolder presence, day, or night. New bridge-type raised roof side rails add capability and ruggedness to the outdoors-oriented XRT.

Redesigned interior and infotainment

The 2025 Tucson’s interior may feature the biggest upgrades of all, thanks to a more open-feeling design and a higher-tech, yet easier-to-use infotainment interface. This cabin glow-up incorporates a redesigned panoramic curved display that integrates an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an enlarged 12.3-inch infotainment display. A redesigned center stack includes the addition of supplementary knobs and switchgear for frequent-use driver controls including audio volume and tuning, along with select HVAC controls for greatly improved ergonomics. The center console, steering wheel and door panel accents have also been redesigned for both fresh appeal and enhanced usability. A new dashboard tray located above the glovebox adds even more storage space for front-seat passengers.

Diverse Smartstream powertrain family line-up

The 2025 Tucson offers a Smartstream 2.5-liter, direct-injected and multi-port-injected gasoline engine as well as available 1.6-liter, direct-injected, turbocharged hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Smartstream 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine boasts a generous 187 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 178 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm thanks to high-efficiency combustion. The eight-speed automatic transmission mated to the standard 2.5-liter engine provides quick and crisp shifts for an engaging and efficient driving experience.

Hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains

The Hybrid powertrain’s 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine produces an estimated 178 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, with an estimated 231 total hybrid system horsepower. This hybrid system also produces a total estimated 258 lb.-ft. of torque thanks to a powerful 47.7-kW electric motor (formerly 44.2 kW) and a 1.49-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Tucson Hybrid delivers its abundant power through a specially tuned six-speed automatic transmission for smooth, quiet, and efficient performance.

Plug-In Hybrid models feature a high-output 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected four coupled with a specially tuned six-speed automatic transmission and a more powerful 72.0-kW electric motor (increased from 66.9 kW). Plug-in Hybrid total system output is rated at a robust 268 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The Plug-In Hybrid battery is larger than the Hybrid pack, offering 13.8 kWh of lithium-ion power. Level 2 AC charging takes fewer than two hours to recharge the PHEV’s battery using its 7.2-kW onboard charger.